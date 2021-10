Tampa police say drivers should seek alternate routes as the lanes will be "closed for several hours."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is currently on the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injuries at West Kennedy Boulevard and North Sterling Avenue.

According to the police, the westbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard will be closed between Himes Avenue and Dale Mabry Boulevard for "several hours." Eastbound lanes remain open.

Tampa PD asks for drivers to find alternative routes in the meantime.

Updates will be provided once available.