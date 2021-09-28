18-year-old driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

The driver kept going with the woman still on his car, Florida Highway Patrol said.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 46-year-old woman was killed when a driver hit and killed her Monday night on W. Hillsborough Avenue.

Around 10:13 p.m., authorities responded to a hit-and-run crash where the driver left the scene.

The FHP says Jesus Diaz, 18, was speeding in a 2000 Acura Integra on W. Hillsborough Avenue when he approached the intersection at Sawyer Road. The woman walking across the road entered the path of Diaz's car and the two collided.

After the crash, troopers say Diaz fled the area with the remains of the woman still on his car. He continued to drive about five minutes away from the area until he stopped near Yosemite Drive and San Pablo Place, where he disposed of the remains, authorities said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies caught up with Diaz at Monte Vista Place and Alvarado Drive, not far from where he made the disposal. He was subsequently detained and later arrested by FHP troopers for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.