Florida bridge at 'risk of imminent collapse,' Coast Guard warns

STUART, Fla. — The Coast Guard has a warning for boaters: Stay away from the Roosevelt Bridge in South Florida because it could collapse.

Overnight, the Stewart Police Department reported the southbound lanes of the bridge would be closed until further notice and advised drivers to avoid the area.

A photo shared in an article from WPTV shows what appears to be a large crack in the bridge.

The Coast Guard began warning boaters via scanners just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, multiple news outlets report.

"All stations, all stations, this is the United States Coast Guard Center Miami, Florida. All vessels are required to keep clear on the new Roosevelt Bridge until further notice, due to the risk of imminent collapse break," the message blared.

ROOSEVELT BRIDGE IN DANGER OF COLLAPSING ROOSEVELT BRIDGE IN DANGER OF COLLAPSING - Volume up for the Coast Guard’s warning AND pictures of the cracks that are causing the Southbound bridge in Stuart (new Roosevelt bridge) to CLOSE to drivers. Boaters are also cautioned to steer clear ****We are covering this breaking news LIVE on our WPTV morning show 4:30-7am** Kamrel Eppinger WPTV Ashleigh Walters Stephanie Susskind WPTV Posted by Mike Trim WPTV on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and it’s safety at that time. We immediately out of caution closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everyone,“ said Brian Bossio of the Stuart Police Department, according to multiple news outlets in the area.

