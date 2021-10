There was no immediate word on injuries.

A major crash has shut down I-75 southbound in Sarasota County near the Manatee County line.

The crash happened about 10 minutes before noon.

A car is pinned under a semi-truck. Emergency crews are on scene, and traffic is being routed off the interstate.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people may have been hurt.

There's no word yet on when the southbound lanes could reopen.