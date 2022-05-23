Up to Speed: Ongoing widening project for Bell Shoals Road

Work is underway to relieve traffic congestion for drivers in Hillsborough County.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you consistently drive through the Bloomingdale or Brandon area of Hillsborough County, you know traffic can be a mess. Construction underway for years isn’t making it easier, but relief is in sight.

Since 2018, crews have been working on widening the road between Boyette Road and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Many say with the influx of people moving to the area, the 3.1-mile Capital Improvement Project is long overdue.

In the works is transforming the two-lane roadway into four lanes with raised landscaped medians and enhanced pedestrian safety upgrades including a bike lane and sidewalks in each direction. Crews are also adding a new traffic light at Starwood Avenue.

Leaders say the work is to improve mobility and accommodate growth and traffic congestion

The total cost is $65 million, paid in part by a local gas tax.