Traveling for the holidays? Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic levels in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone preparing to travel during the holiday season, you might be surprised by how many people you see following along with the same idea.

AAA predicts a whopping 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Specifically in Florida, travel is forecast to be the busiest since 2005 – nearly two decades ago.

More than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, which is 50,000 more travelers than in 2021 and almost 22,000 more than in 2019.

Here's a breakdown from AAA:

2022 Forecast

Total travelers: 2,936,519

2,936,519 Auto travelers: 2,685,826

2,685,826 Air travelers: 203,255

203,255 Other modes: 47,438

2021 Figures

Total travelers: 2,886,102

2,886,102 Auto travelers: 2,657,551

2,657,551 Air travelers: 189,755

189,755 Other modes: 38,796

2020 Figures

Total travelers: 2,540,670

2,540,670 Auto travelers: 2,424,553

2,424,553 Air travelers: 107,202

107,202 Other modes: 8,915

2019 Figures

Total travelers: 2,914,842

2,914,842 Auto travelers: 2,644,218

2,644,218 Air travelers: 218,215

218,215 Other modes: 52,409

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays."

AAA reports 89 percent of holiday travelers will take to the road instead of flying. Even with gas prices being higher, the nonprofit forecasts 48.65 million Americans will go on a holiday road trip – which is 203,000 more drivers than last year.

In Florida, 2.7 million people will take a road trip which is an increase of 28,000 people from last year’s holiday.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. “We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by staying in a less expensive hotel or spending less on shopping and dining out.”

According to AAA, the highest daily average price in Florida for Thanksgiving was set back in 2013, at $3.46 per gallon. But on Monday, drivers reportedly paid an average price of $3.55 per gallon – 20 cents more than what they paid last Thanksgiving.

Here are the days AAA expects to be the busiest for travelers driving:

Nov. 23

Worst travel time: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Best travel time: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Nov. 24

Worst travel time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Best travel time: Before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.



Nov. 25

Worst travel time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Best travel time: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.



Nov. 26

Worst travel time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Best travel time: Before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m.



Nov. 27

Worst travel time: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Best travel time: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Along with drivers on the roads, Thanksgiving travelers will also likely find long lines at airports, too.

AAA reports air travel is up nearly 8% nationwide from 2021 – with 4.5 million Americans flying to their destinations this year.

"That’s an increase of more than 330,000 air passengers and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume," the nonprofit explains.