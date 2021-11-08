Avelo Airlines launches flights from Tampa to New Haven

This is the East Coast-based airline's third Florida destination.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa flyers can now fly nonstop to New Haven, C.T. at a low fare as the Connecticut-based airline launched its first flight Monday.

Avelo Airlines is introducing one-way fares as low as $49 between New Haven and Tampa. The company says it's a "convenient and affordable alternative" to New England and the New York area.

The first flight from Tampa International Airport (TPA) takes off at 6:15 p.m. and is scheduled to land at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) at 9 p.m. Passengers will board a Boeing Next Generation 737-700 aircraft. The return flight takes off from New Haven at 2:30 p.m. the following day.

Avelo Airline Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said he's excited to provide affordable service to travelers.

"With our welcoming fares and HVN’s proximity to major highways and railways, Avelo hosts an ultra-convenient gateway for getting where you want to go in Connecticut, New York and beyond," Levy said.

The startup airline launched its first flight to the state with a stop in Orlando on Nov. 3. Ft. Lauderdale was the second site to begin services.

The Tampa Bay area is only the third of six locations the airline plans to provide nonstop service to. Avelo Airlines plans to provide flights to Ft. Myers, Palm Beach and Sarasota in the weeks to come.

This is the first flight service to offer nonstop service between HVN-airport and Florida. Flyers will also be happy to know that there are no change or cancelation fees and pets are allowed on flights for a fee.