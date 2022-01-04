This airline is offering flights as low as $22 for all its routes

You have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 5 to lock-in this deal.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for a last-minute getaway, you could catch a flight from Tampa for under $30.

Breeze Airways says it is offering a two-day special deal of $29 "nice" fares on all 18 of its routes, including from Tampa International Airport.

In order to lock in this deal, you'll need to buy your tickets by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 5, the airline says. And, your trip will need to be booked between Jan. 8 and Feb. 28, according to a news release.

Breeze also says you have until Jan. 5 to buy its "nicer" fare amenities package for only $22. The airline says the package, which includes a checked bag, carry-on, an extra legroom seat, a drink and snack and priority boarding, is normally valued at $94.

If you select the package deal, you'll have to take your trip between Jan. 8 and May 2.

Breeze says both deals are available on all of its routes, but seats and packages are limited and might not be available on all flights. The deals are also subject to black-out dates, the release said.

"2021 was Breeze's launch year and we want to start 2022 off with something really nice," said Breeze's founder and CEO David Neeleman in a statement. "Breeze always offers low fares and never charges change or cancellation fees. With this New Year flash sale, I'm confident our guests will share our high hopes for the new year as they save time and money on their travels."

If you're flying from Tampa, you have 10 cities to choose from, including: