Hawaiian Airlines to offer nonstop service from Orlando to Honolulu

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dreaming of a Hawaiian getaway? The coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on many travel plans, but here's something to look forward to: Hawaiian Airlines has announced that next year it will start offering nonstop flights from Orlando International Airport to Honolulu.

“We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawai‘i from Austin, Ontario and Orlando, while adding service to Maui from Long Beach,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai‘i, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard guests from our newest cities.”

Beginning March 11, Hawaiian will offer two weekly flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO), according to Hawaiian Airlines' website.

Hawaiian will also start non-stop flights from Austin, Texas and Ontario, California.

New sights & new experiences are coming in the new year! ✈️🌺

Our Hawaiian Airlines network will be growing, and we look forward to providing non-stop service at three new U.S. gateway cities, including Orlando, Austin, and Ontario! To learn more, visit https://t.co/rBtZC18MM7. pic.twitter.com/5OHCUBhGWz — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 8, 2020

