Flight cancellations, delays pile up at Tampa airport ahead of major winter storm

The major hubs across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast could measure snowfall by the foot this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — A powerful winter storm forecast to wallop the Northeast with strong winds and heavy snow this weekend already is affecting air travel in the Tampa Bay region.

There are at least 12 flight cancellations affecting travelers Friday at Tampa International Airport, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. It doesn't get any better Saturday, with at least 36 flights already canceled.

Sunday, hopefully, will provide some relief but cancellations already are on the board: at least three are reported as of this writing.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport also has at least a handful of delays and cancellations.

Travel trouble spots include LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Boston Logan International Airport. Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways top the list of most affected flights.

A foot of snow or more is likely across portions of the mid-Atlantic coastline into New England, the National Weather Service warns. Far eastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod could get 2 feet.

"Heavy snow rates combined with strong winds are expected to produce blizzard conditions..." the weather service said. "Whiteout conditions could create nearly impossible travel, while strong winds will likely lead to scattered power outages and some damage."

A powerful Nor'easter is expected to develop off the Mid-Atlantic coastline today before impacting eastern parts of the Northeast and New England this weekend. Numerous hazards are likely from heavy snow, with significant accumulations, to gusty winds and coastal issues. pic.twitter.com/FQ3wXSyCYi — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 28, 2022

Travelers are advised to keep an eye on their airline for the latest information on any flight delays or cancellations. According to its website, Southwest right now is allowing its travelers to rebook within two weeks of their original travel date without paying any additional charge.

JetBlue is offering a similar perk for travel through Feb. 1.