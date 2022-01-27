x
Pinellas County

Shelters opening across Tampa Bay ahead of cold weather

The cold shelters are set to open overnight Friday and Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Cold weather shelter in 2018.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With temperatures expected to drop into the 40s and 30s this weekend, counties across the Tampa Bay area have activated their cold weather shelters to give those in need a warm place to stay.

Here are the different cold shelters set to open Friday and Saturday night, Jan. 28-29.

Pinellas County

Clearwater

  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater, 411 Turner Street | Open 6: p.m. until 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7790 61st Street North | Open 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. (This shelter does not accept walk-ins. Transportations will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church on 3rd Street in St. Pete and St. Vincent de Paul on 15th Street in St. Pete beginning at 5 p.m.)

St. Petersburg

  • Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Avenue N. | Open 6: p.m. until 6 a.m.
  • Salvation Army, 1400 4th Street S.
  • The Turning Point, 1810 5th Avenue N. | Open 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Tarpon Springs

  • Boys & Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W Lime Street | Open 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

