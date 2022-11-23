Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online

About 25 delays have been canceled so far on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware shows, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there have been a total of 25 delays. Just one flight has been canceled.

Broken down by airline, there's not one company that's suffering worse than others — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and the rest each are reporting fewer than five delays.

If Thanksgiving travels take you to South Florida, perhaps bank on a delay: Miami International Airport ranks No. 1 as of this writing on FlightAware's "MiseryMap" given the number of delays reported so far today.

Tampa International Airport recommends people arrive no later than two hours before their scheduled departure, or three hours for international flights, for the smoothest flying experience. And while parking can be paid on-site, look online — the airport advertises cheaper rates when booked on its website.

Roughly 70,000 passengers are expected each day over the 12-day holiday period this year at Tampa's airport, up from the daily average of about 55,000 people in recent months.