ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A large and very bright fireball meteor lit up the night sky above Tampa Bay and a good part of Florida Wednesday evening.

Its was seen by quite a few people. More than 70 reports have been filed with the American Meteor Society as of Thursday morning.

The fireball flared across the sky about 9:50 p.m. and appeared to be viewable for about six seconds. Witnesses said the fireball emitted an incredibly bright light.

☄️A fireball zooms across the sky followed by a line drive up the middle. Love this fireball sighting from Jacksonville last night. Incredible. Thanks Jonathan Tidwell. Go #Redtails! pic.twitter.com/4E9Lc6A1cu — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) June 10, 2021

At the tee ball game above in Jacksonville, Jonathan Tidwell says the crowd went wild. Tidwell says, “I heard people saying What!!! Where!!!? Is that a UFO!? Did you see that? That’s so cool!!”

The fireball was seen across much of Florida as far south as Naples to Ft. Lauderdale and north up to Jacksonville.

☄️ Last night's fireball sighting in Plant City! Love these Nest and Ring cameras everyone has these days. Thanks Michael Crapps. pic.twitter.com/gAg9WG9U68 — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) June 10, 2021

Fireball is an astronomical term for an exceptionally bright meteor that is spectacular enough to to be seen over a very wide area. Meteors, or shooting stars, are the visible paths of meteoroids that have entered the Earth’s atmosphere at high velocities.

A meteor is what happens when a small piece of an asteroid or comet, called a meteoroid, burns up upon entering Earth’s atmosphere. Objects causing fireball events can exceed three 3 feet in size.

Fireballs that explode in the atmosphere are technically referred to as bolides.