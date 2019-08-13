ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Sunshine State seems a bit of a misnomer right now as even more rainfall on top of a soggy region could spur flooding.

A flood watch is in effect until Friday morning for all of the Tampa Bay area, including the Fort Myers area northward to the Nature Coast. Forecasters are particularly concerned that a little bit of rain could cause river or street flooding.

And if that's not enough, the National Weather Service might extend the watch into the weekend as additional showers and storms could develop.

RELATED: 8 people evacuated after flooding in Zephyrhills

RELATED: 10Weather: Rain remains likely, heavy at times

If it's felt like an abnormally rainy summer, you'd be right. At Tampa International Airport, for example, more than 22 inches of rain has fallen since June 1, according to NWS data. That's more than 5 inches above normal!

It's not the rainiest summer ever, though: You'd have to go back to the summer of 1945 when more than 33 inches of rain was picked up in Tampa.

Of course, this is rainfall from just one location. Florida is known for its hit-or-miss thunderstorms, and some areas have picked up more rain than others.

Could it rain more this week? You bet. A stalled frontal boundary could help touch off even more showers and storms into the weekend.

10Weather

A persistent flow out of the west and southwest has been the main contributor to our cloudy, rainy weather over the past couple weeks. This flow over the Gulf of Mexico ushers in increased humidity and higher precipitation chances. To add insult to injury, a frontal boundary is forecast to stall out across the northern gulf by the coming weekend.

This feature likely will touch off even more showers and storms, pointing them in our direction.

It's a good idea to download the 10News app for the latest severe weather alerts -- just in case the 10Weather team needs to let you know of any abrupt changes to the forecast.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.