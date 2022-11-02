Most of Tampa Bay region under fire weather watch Tuesday

Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some picture-perfect weather expected during the day Tuesday also will be prime for fires to burn out of control.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for most of the Tampa Bay region, including Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties, plus locations south. It runs from Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours.

Sunny skies, somewhat cooler air and low humidity will prevail in the wake of a passing cold front. Gusty north winds at 15 mph, pushing 20 mph at times, will usher in the dryer and much more pleasant conditions. Rain chances are at zero percent.

But it's because of the dry air, stiff winds and generally parched vegetation across the area that forecasters are worried about wildfires.

The entire state is forecast to be under at least a moderate level — a level two out of five — for forest fires during the day Tuesday. A high level, or level three, will exist for Desoto, Hardee Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

Sarasota County last week issued a countywide recreational burn ban given the dry conditions and an increased chance of wildfires, according to a news release. There should be no burning of approved fuel for pleasure, religious or ceremonial reasons, the county said.

Backyard barbecues and outdoor cooking in general still is permitted.