The ultimate hurricane survival kit: 2021 version

Don't know what you need to prepare for a hurricane? We've got a list for you right here.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane season begins on June 1, but now is the time to start preparing.

Once you know your evacuation zone and have an evacuation plan, you should prepare a hurricane survival kit. Even if you’re not ordered to evacuate, a strong tropical storm or hurricane may leave you without power, food and other supplies for several days and possibly longer.

It’s National Hurricane Preparedness Week! We will be sharing tips and resources alongside @NWS to help your family prepare for the 2021 Hurricane Season. Follow along! 👇#HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong pic.twitter.com/qUn5DF6vBx — Readygov (@Readygov) May 10, 2021

Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for at least several days. A hurricane survival kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Ready.gov recommends you have two kits: a basic kit and a kit with additional emergency supplies.

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional Emergency Supplies

Masks (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Pet Hurricane Survival Kit

Bottled water

One to two weeks’ worth of your pet’s food

Collapsible food and water bowls

Blankets

Cat litter and pan

Leash, collar and harness

Pet life jacket and paw protectors

Basic pet first-aid kit

Vaccination records and medical history

Veterinarian’s contact information

List of medications

Emergency contacts

Photos of your pet in case of separation

If you do have to evacuate, take your pet with you. If it's unsafe for humans, it's unsafe for pets. Emergency shelters and hotels may have limited space and pets might not be allowed, so find a boarding facility along your evacuation route and make arrangements before a storm threatens.

Once your kits are assembled, it’s important to maintain them for the entire season.

Maintaining Your Kit