Clearwater Beach water quality report not yet available after Hurricane Idalia

After major tropical systems, the water quality at area beaches tends to be less than desirable for a swim.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It may be a couple of days before water quality reports at Clearwater Beach and other Gulf Coast beaches become available as tests are being conducted now.

That might be enough to give some beachgoers pause heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend. Following the passage of major tropical systems, like Hurricane Idalia, all of the water dumped inland has to go somewhere — and that's back out to the Gulf of Mexico, increasing bacteria levels and other gunk swimmers might not want to come into contact.

An excess of a foot of rain fell across many locations after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida in September 2022 and satellite imagery in the days afterward showed the state "shedding" excess water back into the Gulf.

The view from astronaut Bob Hines showed some of the brown, murky water — the runoff — emptying into the Gulf of Mexico from southwest Florida.

This picture shows how the Florida peninsula is shedding all the water #HurricanIan dumped on it. This was taken approx 2 days after it made landfall. Ian sure churned up the waters of the Gulf of Mexico! pic.twitter.com/FA10OFDFS9 — Bob “Farmer” Hines (@Astro_FarmerBob) October 5, 2022

Here's the look at the state of Florida and the surrounding waters as of Friday, Sept. 1 — while not as dramatic-looking after Hurricane Ian, you can some areas of excess runoff off the Gulf Coast.

Some people were seen on a few of the 10 Tampa Bay beach cams heading out into the water Friday morning. People can keep an eye on this page, the Florida Healthy Beaches Program, to monitor the latest water quality reports as they become available.

Although many Tampa Bay-area beaches are open through the holiday weekend for guests, officials in Treasure Island asked people not to visit Sunset Beach and sightsee — residents there are busy cleaning up after the storm and some coastal erosion.