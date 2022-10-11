DeSantis: Convoy makes its way over temporary Sanibel Causeway fix to bring relief to island

After crews reach the island, the Florida Department of Transportation will be able to continue with repairs to restore access to the island for residents.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some people weren't able to survey the damage to their homes since Hurricane Ian washed out major roadways in southwest Florida.

After a temporary bridge was built last week for Pine Island, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional relief is coming to Sanibel Island after a portion of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during the storm.

The governor said leaders started brainstorming different ways more trucks and equipment could be brought to the island other than helicopters and barges. But in the end, different ideas weren't necessary because the temporary causeway repairs will allow a one-time convoy to cross onto the island.

During a news conference Tuesday in Fort Myers, trucks were seen slowly driving across the bridge — beginning the journey to the island on the Sanibel Causeway.

"Ahead of schedule, it was supposed to be 3 o'clock today they thought they'd get it," the governor said. "But we're happy that is something that is being done."

DeSantis explains the convoy now able to travel on Sanibel Island is a large group, including:

200 bucket trucks

150 line and pickup trucks towing 50 trailers

Two tractor trailers

First responders

This also includes crews from across the state, Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC), Florida Power and Light and members of the Florida Electric Cooperative Association.

After crews reach the island, the Florida Department of Transportation will be able to continue with repairs to restore access to the island for residents.

But this isn't the first time relief made its way to the island. DeSantis said barges were deployed last week to move equipment and supplies to the area to restore power and running water.

The governor's office says barges continue to move daily to transport equipment, personnel and supplies.

The temporary bridge restoring access to Pine Island opened to the public last Wednesday afternoon after emergency repairs were completed in less than three days.