DeSantis to give update on hurricane relief in Matlacha before planned meeting with Biden

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and DeSantis "are working as one" in providing relief for Florida residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATLACHA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday in Matlacha, one of the areas of Lee County hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle at noon near Bert's Bar and Grill.

This news conference comes before DeSantis is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

The governor confirmed the news of the meeting on Tuesday as he praised the Biden administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency for declaring an emergency before Ian made landfall.

“That was huge because everyone was full steam ahead. They knew they had the ability to do it," DeSantis said. "We appreciate it. I think FEMA’s worked very well with the state and local.”

Despite their fierce political differences, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and DeSantis "are working as one" to ensure the people of Florida have what they need.

“There will be plenty of time, plenty of time, to discuss differences between the president and the governor — but now is not the time,” she said.

Another one of Biden's most prominent Republican critics, Sen. Rick Scott, will also be joining the president.