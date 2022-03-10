Number of Hurricane Ian deaths in Florida rises to 72, medical examiners confirm

There are now 11 reported deaths in the Tampa Bay region.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida District Medical examiners confirmed Tuesday that the number of Hurricane Ian-related deaths in the state has risen to 72.

The highest number of deaths confirmed is in Lee County as 46 people were reported to have lost their life due to the storm, authorities say. Cities that were heavily impacted by the hurricane within the county include Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel Island.

Naples, located in Collier County, was another city that received major structural damage to its buildings and homes. There were a total of five reported deaths in the county, FDLE said.

Below are the reported deaths by county:

Charlotte: 2

Collier: 5

Hardee: 1

Hendry: 1

Hillsborough: 1

Lake: 1

Lee: 46

Manatee: 3

Martin: 1

Polk: 2

Sarasota: 4

Volusia: 5

