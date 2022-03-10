DoorDash relief credits claimed, but company offers fund for restaurants affected by Ian

Up to $10,000 in grants are available to qualifying businesses.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, delivery company DoorDash announced aid to customers and businesses affected by the storm in Florida.

But as of Monday afternoon, $20 in relief credits for use toward food or other materials have all been claimed, the company said. Some 50,000 customers were emailed over the weekend about the credits.

There are no current plans to do another rollout of credits, DoorDash told 10 Tampa Bay.

The credits were available to people in Orlando, Tampa, Lakeland, Port St. Lucie, Homosassa, Inverness and Key West.

"Many people are in urgent need of assistance, and we’re taking steps to support the recovery effort in the affected regions," DoorDash said in an earlier statement.

Still available is a Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund through a partnership with Hello Alice, providing $10,000 relief grants to businesses. If eligible, a company can use the money to cover costs like rent or mortgage costs, inventory and more.

Applications opened Monday, Oct. 3, and run through Dec. 30. Some of the eligibility requirements include being affected by the disaster, being independently owned, having three or fewer stores and more.