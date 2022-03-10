Initial payment center opens in Port Charlotte to help with insurance claims process

The Charlotte County center officially began operation at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will close at 6 p.m.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — With communities scrambling to put themselves back together after Hurricane Ian pummeled through Florida, the Department of Financial Services deployed an initial payment center in Port Charlotte.

These centers will allow insurance carriers to be on hand to help residents with the insurance claims process they will go through now that relief and recovery efforts are underway.

The Charlotte County center officially began operation at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will close at 6 p.m. It's located at the Port Charlotte Town Center parking lot, 1441 Tamiami Trail.

According to the Department of Financial Services, the purpose of the center is for "policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian."

Insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policyholders by giving resources for items including living expenses.

Policyholders should reportedly bring as much documentation as they can, including: