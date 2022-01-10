Manatee County sends resources to Myakka community after flooding

Officials say that recovery efforts will remain in place at the community center until everyone is taken care of and as the water continues to recede.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County response and resources have been dispatched to flooding in the Myakka City area.

After Hurricane Ian's effect on the area this week, rural residences in the area were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River, Manatee County said via press release. On Saturday, rescue crews went door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboat and high-water vehicles to perform welfare checks in the area.

On Sunday, Manatee County officials say they commenced their second day of operations at the Myakka Community Center, with breakfast provided by the Salvation Army. The mobile kitchen located there will help distribute lunch, dinner, and snacks at what is now being referred to as Myakka Command, officials said via press release.

There is also tarps, bug spray, water, sunscreen, ice and even propane are being readied for distribution.

Officials say that recovery efforts will remain in place at the community center until everyone is taken care of and as the water continues to recede, which may take some time.

“I could not be prouder of the of the entire Manatee County Government team and response,” said At-Large Commissioner George Kruse.