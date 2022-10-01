Possible levee break threatens east side of Hidden River neighborhood

An emergency alert overnight said the levee break has the potential to send 15 feet of flood water to homes south of Myakka Road and west of the Myakka River.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — A possible levee break overnight Saturday could send 15 feet of flood water into the east side of the Hidden River Community.

Around 3 a.m., authorities sent out a county-wide Everbridge notification about the potential for flooding, warning exit routes and roads could be impassable.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified later Saturday morning that this levee break appears to only impact about 70 homes on the east side of the Hidden River community, which is immediately south of Myakka Road and west of the Myakka River.

Those who live on the east side of the Hidden River community are encouraged to consider evacuating, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies and Sarasota County Fire crews are going door-to-door to warn people in that area of potential flooding.

The levee compromise shouldn't impact any other areas in Sarasota County, including Venice or North Port.

The National Weather Service Tampa Bay Area says there is no county-wide threat of flooding from the Hidden River/Myakka Valley levee failure in northeast Sarasota County.

With the remnants of Ian in the Carolinas now, folks across Florida are in cleanup and recovery mode.

While there isn't rain in the forecast for the time being, a big concern continues to be river flooding due to the amount of rain we received.

The Myakka River under I-75 has risen overnight making it unsafe for drivers. Because of this, I-75 is closed southbound at Exit 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) and norhbound at Exit 197 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard).

If you live close to flood-prone areas, click here for some safety tips.