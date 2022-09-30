x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane

Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?

Although the water has since returned, it's a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.

More Videos

TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?

That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian.

Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.

In case you are still wondering why it happened, here’s the science behind it.

This weather phenomenon is known as “reverse storm surge” or “negative storm surge,” which happens when the wind direction blows water away from the coast. In this case, the winds of Hurricane Ian essentially pulled the water out as the storm rotated counterclockwise.

RELATED: NWS: 'Reverse storm surge' drains at least 7 feet of water in Tampa Bay

The same situation happened five years in Hillsborough Bay amid Hurricane Irma.

Photos of the phenomenon popped up across social media and made national headlines – including a warning from the National Weather Service.

“Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water,” NWS wrote Wednesday morning.

You can see more posts from city officials below:

ＤＯＷＮ ＢＹ ＴＨＥ ＢＡＹ 🌊: Check out this 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 view of #BayshoreBlvd taken by one our Tampa PD Lieutenants! The water has...

Posted by Tampa Police Department on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

POV: Ben T Davis Beach in #Tampa where waters receded on Wednesday morning. As winds pick up 🌬, please remember to STAY INSIDE and off the beach. 🌊 #YourTampaPD #TAMPAREADY

Posted by Tampa Police Department on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

View from Davis Islands showing water sucked out of a canal ahead of the storm surge. Remember what comes out must come back in. Be smart, be safe, stay informed.

Posted by City of Tampa on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out