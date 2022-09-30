Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?

Although the water has since returned, it's a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?

That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian.

Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.

In case you are still wondering why it happened, here’s the science behind it.

This weather phenomenon is known as “reverse storm surge” or “negative storm surge,” which happens when the wind direction blows water away from the coast. In this case, the winds of Hurricane Ian essentially pulled the water out as the storm rotated counterclockwise.

The same situation happened five years in Hillsborough Bay amid Hurricane Irma.

Photos of the phenomenon popped up across social media and made national headlines – including a warning from the National Weather Service.

“Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water,” NWS wrote Wednesday morning.

You can see more posts from city officials below:

Here are a few pictures of the receding water at Venice. IMPORTANT NOTE: The water WILL come back. Please do not attempt to walk there or any other location with receding water. https://t.co/frMvkCrvBP — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 28, 2022

ＤＯＷＮ ＢＹ ＴＨＥ ＢＡＹ 🌊: Check out this 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒆 view of #BayshoreBlvd taken by one our Tampa PD Lieutenants! The water has... Posted by Tampa Police Department on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

POV: Ben T Davis Beach in #Tampa where waters receded on Wednesday morning. As winds pick up 🌬, please remember to STAY INSIDE and off the beach. 🌊 #YourTampaPD #TAMPAREADY Posted by Tampa Police Department on Wednesday, September 28, 2022