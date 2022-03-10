Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps

At one point during the rescue, the kitten wedged herself into the deputy's patrol car's wheel well in an effort to get to safety.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.

The deputy saw the kitten as he was driving and stopped to help the small creature. The kitten quickly climbed to safety, wedging herself into the wheel well of the deputy's patrol car.

Not deterred from his rescue mission, the deputy got a few reinforcements and was able to take the patrol car's wheel off in order to get the kitten out of her hiding place and to real safety.

And this kitten not only got rescued but ended up being adopted. The sheriff's office said the deputy decided to keep the kitten and named her "Hurricane."

The deputy reports the kitten is doing well and "enjoying her new friends and home."