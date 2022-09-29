President Biden approves Florida disaster declaration for those affected by Ian

Declaring it a major disaster, funding is made available to affected individuals in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota.



The press release reads that assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.



"Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota and emergency protective measures statewide. For a period of 30 days from the start of the incident period, assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, is authorized at 100 percent of the total eligible costs," it reads.



Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for help.



Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance here. They can also call 800-621-FEMA (3362), or use the FEMA App.