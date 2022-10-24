Sanibel Island homeowner receives first service from Operation Blue Roof

The last day people can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 to those in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Operation Blue Roof has helped more than 12,000 homeowners in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian across southwest Florida, and a person living in Sanibel Island was the first from that region to receive assistance from the program on Monday.

The free program provides service to homeowners by creating a temporary solution that protects their properties and lets them safely remain in their homes as people continue to recover from the storm, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release.

Service from Operation Blue Roof includes installing a fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheet to protect storm-damaged roofs until those living at the home can make permanent repairs.

The last day people can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 to those in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties, the news release mentioned.

To sign up, homeowners can visit the program's website, call 1-888-766-3258 or go to any Blue Roof in-person sign-up location, which can be found on the website.