Hurricane

Sanibel Island homeowner receives first service from Operation Blue Roof

The last day people can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 to those in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties.
Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Operation Blue Roof has helped more than 12,000 homeowners in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian across southwest Florida, and a person living in Sanibel Island was the first from that region to receive assistance from the program on Monday.

The free program provides service to homeowners by creating a temporary solution that protects their properties and lets them safely remain in their homes as people continue to recover from the storm, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a news release. 

Service from Operation Blue Roof includes installing a fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheet to protect storm-damaged roofs until those living at the home can make permanent repairs.

The last day people can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 to those in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties, the news release mentioned.

To sign up, homeowners can visit the program's website, call 1-888-766-3258 or go to any Blue Roof in-person sign-up location, which can be found on the website. 

Certain roof types may not qualify to receive assistance from Operation Blue Roof. To learn more about the program, click here. 

    

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

