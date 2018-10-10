ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Michael's storm surge could bring about an additional 1-3 feet of water on top of normal tide levels.

Residents along the Tampa Bay and Gulf coastlines know this all too well already. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, several low-lying areas flooded out, with roads submerged and most drivers opting not to take their chances.

The tide, all the highs and lows, is a normal phenomenon. A strong system like Hurricane Michael blows in an additional amount of water and worsens the situation.

Check out the following tide times across the region -- areas nearby and along the coast likely will experience additional flooding. For more, visit NOAA's Tides and Currents page.

St. Petersburg (Pinellas County) tide times

High: 2:46 a.m. Wednesday

Low: 9:33 a.m. Wednesday

High: 4:03 p.m. Wednesday

St. Petersburg tide times for Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 10.

10Weather

Hudson (Pasco County) tide times

High: 1:36 a.m. Wednesday

Low: 8:21 a.m. Wednesday

High: 2:24 p.m. Wednesday

Hernando Beach (Hernando County) tide times

High: 2:28 a.m. Wednesday

Low: 10:21 a.m. Wednesday

High: 3:16 p.m. Wednesday

