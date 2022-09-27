TECO may proactively shut down power Wednesday to parts of Tampa

Tampa Electric says the interruption would help reduce the time it takes to restore power after Hurricane Ian.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Bay area prepares for Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric is warning that it may proactively shut down power to portions of the city starting Wednesday morning.

If conditions warrant, power will be shut down for a small portion of evacuation Zone A — the southern tip of Downtown Tampa. A mandatory evacuation was already issued for residents within Zone A on Monday.

The county expanded the mandatory evacuation to Zone B on Tuesday.

TECO's proactive outage is expected to affect Harbor Island, two Channelside hotels, the transportation center and most of Davis Islands. It will not affect Tampa General Hospital.

"By proactively shutting down certain parts of the network ahead of the storm, Tampa Electric can avoid serious damage to the underground equipment from saltwater storm surge, which will significantly shorten restoration time after the storm. The affected area is under a mandatory evacuation order," the company wrote in a release.

If your power goes out during the storm, you can report it by:

Logging onto your online TECO account

Texting OUT to 27079. Receive updates on your reported outage by texting UPDATE or STATUS .

to Receive updates on your reported outage by texting or . Calling 1-877-588-1010

Ahead of the storm, TECO customers can prepare by signing up for free outage notifications. You can track the latest outages on TECO's map.

Tampa Electric also provided safety tips to keep in mind ahead of a hurricane:

Stay away from downed power lines.

Do not connect your portable generator to your home’s circuits. This could pose life-threatening dangers to restoration crews. Instead, plug your appliances directly into the generator.

Do not take portable generators into enclosed spaces like garages where deadly carbon monoxide gases could build up.

Stay out of floodwaters, as they can hide energized power lines.