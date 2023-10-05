x
Rain chances to increase along the Tampa Bay area for Thursday

Widespread rain and storms return to the forecast Thursday, and some could be on the strong to severe side.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area could use some rain amid drought issues, and it looks some of that will be heading our way come Thursday.

There will be a 50-60 percent chance of rain, and even some thunderstorms, on Thursday, which will be our best chance of rain for the week. Some storms could be strong or severe, mainly in the afternoon and early evening, so we will be monitoring any storm development closely.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Areas near the Tampa Bay coastline and around the bay could see showers pop up as early as 1 p.m., and possibly thunderstorms through the afternoon. While this activity will initially drift inland thanks to our west coast seabreeze, those showers will then collide with the east coast seabreeze over our inland counties, firing up additional heavy downpours and possibly stronger storms across Central Florida. The main threats we will be looking out with any severe storms will be the concern for damaging winds or possibly some large hail.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

After sunset, this rain will try to drift back west towards the Gulf coast, but it will weaken and dissipate as it approaches the coast.

While we won't be seeing drought-busting rainfall, it will keep things related to the area's lack of rainfall from getting worse and will also limit the risk of brush fires.

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

In April, the city of Tampa purchased additional water from a supply company after officials saw decreasing levels of water in the Hillsborough River Reservoir and rising drinking water demand, which had led to increased withdrawal from the river.

