Rebuilding Together opens new hurricane response center in Tampa, 1 year after Hurricane Ian made landfall

Leaders from the nonprofit say the new facility will help them move supplies after a big storm as quickly as possible.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Rebuilding Together opened a brand new 5,000-square-foot hurricane response distribution center in Tampa.

Amongst other services, the nonprofit group steps in to help families whose homes have been damaged by hurricanes or big storms.

The new facility is designed to hold donations, house items that people need immediately after a big storm and host mobile response trailers so that they’re ready to move when needed.

Leaders say the new facility will help them move supplies after a big storm as quickly as possible.

Berta Quiles received a new roof from the organization after her roof was damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Ian.

While trying to figure out how to unexpectedly pay for a new roof, Quiles said her husband happened to bring home a Rebuilding Together pamphlet, so she reached out for help.

“They helped me, and I have proof right behind me,” she said. “I have a brand new roof over my head, and I feel safe…if it wasn’t for them helping us out, I don’t know if I could be saying that next year because we still have hurricanes coming every year.”