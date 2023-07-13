Saharan dust reaches South Florida | What this means for Tampa Bay area

The Tampa Bay area will notice a very slight haze in the sky over the next several days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A plume of dust, that originated from Africa, is making its way over the Atlantic Ocean and into the Caribbean and South Florida, a weather satellite showed this week.

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) made its way toward Puerto Rico last month, only barely reaching parts of Florida. But this week, the National Weather Service reported brisk upper easterly level winds transporting plumes of Saharan dust across the Atlantic and into South Florida through the next week. The dust particles can limit shower and thunderstorm coverage across the area when its present.

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is a dry and dusty air mass that forms in the Saharan Desert in northern Africa. In late spring and early summer, trade winds pick up this mass of dusty air and carry it nearly 4,000 miles from its origin across the tropical Atlantic and can reach as far west as Texas.

Hazy skies across South Florida over the last several days have been due to a plume of Saharan Dust. Transported across the Atlantic Ocean via brisk upper level winds at great distances, these dust particles can limit shower and thunderstorm coverage across our area. pic.twitter.com/RwJkcm3xg6 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 10, 2023

What about tropical development? Well, the good news is that Saharan dust can actually limit tropical activity. That's because the dry air and strong winds can help inhibit tropical cyclone development and/or intensification, at least temporarily.

There may be some dusty particles that could reach down to the surface. In these situations, air quality will be reduced potentially posing a threat to those with respiratory issues. It’s important to stay aware of the air quality on days when these Saharan dust plumes move into the area. Symptoms that you might experience may be similar to those resembling allergies, such as scratchy throat, itchy eyes, sneezing or coughing.