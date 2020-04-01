DELAND, Fla. — National Weather Service meteorologists may investigate damage caused by two possible tornadoes in Central Florida.

A line of showers and thunderstorms that passed through much of the state earlier Saturday briefly turned severe, prompting forecasters to issue a tornado warning for Lake County and a thunderstorm warning -- one that warned of a possible tornado -- for Volusia County.

The Lake County sheriff around 10:40 a.m. reported a brief tornado caused roof damage to a home, according to the weather service. Around 11:30 a.m., the Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported roof damage to a building.

The public also reported a small tornado downed some power lines in the area of Amelia Avenue and Woodland Boulevard.

The City of DeLand tweeted damage to the city appears isolated in nature and confined to Melching Field, the little league field and the VFW hall.

Damage to city facilities is estimated at $20,000 to $25,000.

