Possible tornado damages St. Petersburg neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is underway into damage caused by a possible tornado Thursday afternoon in the city's Disston Heights neighborhood.

At least two buildings were damaged by what might have been a tornado just after noon in the area of 55th Street North and 16th Avenue North, according to a National Weather Service storm report.

Strong storms moved into Pinellas County around noon with strong winds prompting the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning. A notch in the storm allowed some rotation to develop from near Treasure Island to just south of Kenneth City.

The agency plans on surveying the damage to confirm whether an actual tornado impacted the area.

Pinellas County and the rest of the Tampa Bay area have been under a tornado watch all day for the threat of strong to severe storms, including those that could produce tornadoes and damaging winds.

The watch remains in effect through 4 p.m.