Tornado watch issued for entire Tampa Bay area

Strong to severe thunderstorms could produce waterspouts, tornadoes and damaging winds through the afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Tampa Bay region for the threat of tornadoes and waterspouts.

This includes the cities of Lakeland, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa and the surrounding areas.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of the Tampa Bay region is under a slight risk (2 on a scale of 0-5) for severe weather. This means that some storms may quickly turn severe, but the overall coverage will be isolated and short-lived.

Related Articles Strong storms, then chilly air heading our way

While there may be just enough lift to support some strong to severe storms as an approaching storm system moves through the Florida west coast, the overall threat will actually diminish from north to south throughout the day Thursday.

The best chance of rain and even some strong storms are most likely Thursday morning in counties north of Tampa Bay. This threat drifts south of Tampa Bay in the afternoon as the severe weather threat decreases.