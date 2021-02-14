Condos reportedly damaged as possible tornado hits Pinellas County coastline

A tornado warning was issued early Sunday morning as radar showed an area of strong winds moving ashore.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Morning thunderstorms rocked parts of the Tampa Bay area early on Valentine's Day, with a possible tornado reportedly damaging several condominiums along the Intracoastal Waterway.

It appeared confined along Boca Ciega Point Boulevard N. near Duhme Road, according to a National Weather Service storm report. Meteorologists issued a tornado warning just after 1 a.m. for a storm in this area and much of central Pinellas County. That warning has since expired.

The damage has not yet been confirmed as caused by a tornado, however, radar indicated a tornado may have been moving through – or at the very least, extremely gusty winds.

Multiple emergency units were dispatched to the area.

Multiple emergency units were dispatched to the area.

SUSPECTED TORNADO | Here's the radar imagery when a suspected tornado touched down just off of Boca Ciega Bay, 1 mile NE of Redington Beach. @10TampaBay #10Weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/cnda8gEKw0 — Grant Gilmore WTSP (@GrantWTSP) February 14, 2021

Another round of active weather is possible later Sunday as moisture continues to stream into the Tampa Bay area along a frontal boundary. Much of the region is under a slight risk of severe weather, with damaging winds and waterspouts or tornadoes possible.

A slight risk is considered a level two on a scale of one to five.