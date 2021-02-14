Condos reportedly damaged as possible tornado hits Pinellas County coastline

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Morning thunderstorms rocked parts of the Tampa Bay area early on Valentine's Day, with a possible tornado reportedly damaging several condominiums along the Intracoastal Waterway.
It appeared confined along Boca Ciega Point Boulevard N. near Duhme Road, according to a National Weather Service storm report. Meteorologists issued a tornado warning just after 1 a.m. for a storm in this area and much of central Pinellas County. That warning has since expired.
The damage has not yet been confirmed as caused by a tornado, however, radar indicated a tornado may have been moving through – or at the very least, extremely gusty winds.
Multiple emergency units were dispatched to the area.
10 Tampa Bay has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Another round of active weather is possible later Sunday as moisture continues to stream into the Tampa Bay area along a frontal boundary. Much of the region is under a slight risk of severe weather, with damaging winds and waterspouts or tornadoes possible.
A slight risk is considered a level two on a scale of one to five.
