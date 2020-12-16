Pinellas Park police: At least 25 buildings damaged by tornado

National Weather Service meteorologists said a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" moved through parts of the county and into Tampa Bay.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A damage assessment is underway after a reportedly large tornado moved through parts of Pinellas County.

People are asked to avoid the area of 66th Street N. at Bryan Dairy Road after several reports of structure damage, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Damage also has been reported along Endeavour Way south of Bryan Dairy Road, police said. There are at least 25 buildings affected, with roofs torn and debris tossed about.

No injuries have been reported.

Nick Carper shared several pictures of damage in his neighborhood, saying it was "one of the most intense things I've ever experienced."

A trampoline was thrown against a building, and a couple of trees were uprooted.

National Weather Service meteorologists issued a tornado warning for Pinellas County just before 4 p.m. Not long later, it became a radar-confirmed tornado as debris appeared on radar.

It was a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado," forecasters wrote in their warning.

The tornado then moved across the Howard Frankland Bridge into the city of Tampa, prompting a warning for Hillsborough County. Meteorologists tracked the tornado-warned storm into Polk County, as well, with all warnings expiring by 5:30 p.m.

