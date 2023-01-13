x
Strong storms move through Tampa Bay area Friday morning

A tornado warning was in place for Pinellas County through 5 a.m.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A line of strong storms brought periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning Friday morning through the Tampa Bay area.

A tornado warning was in place for Pinellas County through 5 a.m. but has since expired.

The storms will clear the area by 9 a.m. as the cold front pushes south and cooler temperatures begin to arrive.

Temperatures will remain in the low-middle 60s into early this afternoon, with northwesterly winds increasing to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

It'll remain breezy through Saturday as Canadian air invades the Sunshine State.

