Super Bowl LV forecast: Cool with slight rain chance

The timing of weekend cold front will determine final rain chances for the game Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — A big part of getting to host the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay is our great weather. The weather also has a big influence on scoring in the game.

So how nice will the weather be Sunday at Raymond James Stadium with the eyes of the world watching us?

Not overly warm. Not cold. About what you would expect for early February in Tampa Bay, although rain can't be ruled out, especially earlier in the day Sunday.

A cold front will approach Tampa Bay this weekend. Models vary with the timing of the front and that could affect the rain chance by the kickoff time of 6:30 p.m.

Here's the latest:

Sky: Sunday will see partly cloudy skies during the afternoon with a 40-percent chance of showers, possibly a thunderstorm. However, this rain chance should decrease to about 20-percent by evening kickoff.

Temperature: High temperatures in the afternoon will rise into the upper 60s, perhaps even in the low 70s. By evening kickoff, temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-60s.

Wind: The Buccaneer's head coach, Bruce Arians, has said wind is the biggest weather factor for him. The wind will be gusty during the afternoon, up to 20 mph or so. However, just like the rain chance, the wind should diminish during the game Sunday evening.