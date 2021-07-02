Super Bowl Sunday is here: What you need to know

TAMPA, Fla — Today is the day.
Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 tonight at Raymond James Stadium right here in Tampa Bay.
The Kansas City Chiefs will defend their title when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs are making history as the first team to ever play at their home stadium for the Super Bowl.
They are led by quarterback Tom Brady, who has six Super Bowl rings already. Brady announced he would join the team in March.
As for the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be trying for back-to-back titles, something no quarterback has done since — who else? — Brady, back in his 2003-04 heyday with the New England Patriots.
CBS is the home of Super Bowl LV, so you can watch the game right here on 10 Tampa Bay.
If you're not hosting your own watch party, here are 12 sports bars around Tampa Bay where you can catch the game. But don't forget, we're still in the middle of a pandemic, so make sure you bring a mask and keep your distance.
We put everything you'll want to know about Super Bowl LV right here in one place.
