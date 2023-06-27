It's getting hot out here: Heat advisory issued Wednesday for most of Tampa Bay area

Later this week, highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values over 105 degrees at times.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's heating up in the Tampa Bay area.

If you thought last week's temperatures were hot, brace yourself for what's to come. That Florida June weather is starting to take over. But keep in mind, the heat will not peak until Friday.

Still, a heat advisory was issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service for most of the Tampa Bay area. The advisory will be in place from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heat index values could get up to 109 degrees at times, the NWS said. With heat and humidity this high, some people who are more vulnerable could be at risk for heat illness.

Highs are expected to reach record levels Friday and this weekend. As for rain, drier air aloft with a hot dome of high pressure cuts down rain chances for the next few days. A westerly flow will keep most of the best rain chances well inland.

For those who are wishing for rain, higher rain chances look to return by later in the weekend.

Hot temperatures and heat-related illnesses are no joke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high temperatures kill hundreds of people each year. That's why it's important to stay cool, hydrated and informed when the weather heats up.