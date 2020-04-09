African wave train produces trio of tropical concerns

A series of tropical waves coming off the African coast need to be watched as they track across the Atlantic over the next week

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — The record-setting activity of the 2020 season continues, and it's really no surprise as we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sept. 10.

Friday morning, Tropical Depression Omar was located about 415 miles east-northeast of Bermuda with winds of only 30 mph. The system is expected to weaken to a remnant low through the day as it continues to track northeast.

A non-tropical low-pressure system is located roughly 500 miles northeast of Tropical Depression Omar. This system is expected to move north-northeastward near 15 mph, and some slightly subtropical or tropical development is possible before tonight before it moves into cooler waters tonight. The chance of development is only 20 percent.

Much more activity is brewing off the east coast of Africa, where three areas of interest will have the potential to develop over the next week or so. One area of low pressure was located in the central Atlantic with another tropical wave located about just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The area of low pressure in the central Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but gradual development is possible after the tropical wave to the east passes to the north on Sunday.

Right now, there is a 40 percent chance of development at this point.

As this other tropical wave tracks west-northwest north of the stationary area of low pressure, tropical development is expected and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week. It currently has a 70 percent chance of development.

At this point, the system will be in the central tropical Atlantic. From there many of the forecast models curve the system north away from land, but there is a lot of time and space for this system to evolve.

An additional tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Sunday. Gradual development of this system is then expected, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while it moves generally westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Similar to the leading tropical wave, at this time, this system is also projected to curve north away from land, but it needs to be watched closely.

Hurricane season runs through November and the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is well on its way to having the most named storms on record. There have already been 15 named storms.

The most active season on record was in 2005 when there were 27 named storms.