NHC tracking 2 tropical disturbances. One could move into the Caribbean

One of the Disturbances, Invest 95-L near the African coast, has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.
The National Hurricane Center is busy Saturday evening tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, including a disturbance off the coast of Africa that could move into the Caribbean next week.

Neither disturbance has a high chance of strengthening over the next five days, but Invest 95-L (Disturbance 1 near Africa) has a 20 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next two days, and a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days. 

If Invest 95-L does develop into a tropical depression, models show it could move into the Caribbean or turn north and continue through the Atlantic. However, forecast models have not yet been consistent.

Invest 95-L will also encounter some dry air, which could make it difficult for the storm to develop. 

The disturbances are currently about 400 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Island, moving west at 15-20 mph.

The other area being watched is Disturbance 2, which is located a couple of hundred miles north of Bermuda. 

This system is moving westward at 10-15 mph and has just a 10-percent chance of further development. 

The NHC says the disturbance is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but some slow development could occur while the system moves west.

