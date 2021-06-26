NHC tracking 2 tropical disturbances. One could move into the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is busy Saturday evening tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, including a disturbance off the coast of Africa that could move into the Caribbean next week.
Neither disturbance has a high chance of strengthening over the next five days, but Invest 95-L (Disturbance 1 near Africa) has a 20 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next two days, and a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days.
If Invest 95-L does develop into a tropical depression, models show it could move into the Caribbean or turn north and continue through the Atlantic. However, forecast models have not yet been consistent.
Invest 95-L will also encounter some dry air, which could make it difficult for the storm to develop.
The disturbances are currently about 400 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Island, moving west at 15-20 mph.
The other area being watched is Disturbance 2, which is located a couple of hundred miles north of Bermuda.
This system is moving westward at 10-15 mph and has just a 10-percent chance of further development.
The NHC says the disturbance is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but some slow development could occur while the system moves west.
- 'Deep fire' slowing rescue effort at collapsed Surfside condo
- Concrete cracking, 'major' structural damage reported at Surfside condo in 2018
- Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd
- Jury spares convicted murderer Ronnie Oneal III, recommends life sentence
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter