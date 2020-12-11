LIVE UPDATES: Storm surge left from Tropical Storm Eta lingers in downtown Tampa

Storm surge remains a threat, as waters rise around the Tampa Bay region.

TAMPA, Fla — As the greater Tampa Bay area is being impacted by Tropical Storm Eta, 10 Tampa Bay is bringing you the latest information.

School districts around the Bay area dismissed classes early Wednesday, and many are closing Thursday, with some remaining closed on Friday. You can find a list of school closures and dismissals here.

Key updates:

Tropical Storm Eta is causing flooding across the Tampa Bay area, and storm surge remains a concern overnight.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 21 Florida counties

Eta is forecast to make its second landfall in Florida within the next few hours

Damage reports are still coming into our newsroom as the sun comes up on what Tropical Storm Eta left behind.

Below are live Eta updates for Nov. 12, 2020.

4:23 a.m.

Tropical Storm Eta makes its second landfall in the state near Cedar Key after bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area.

2:49 a.m.

Downtown Tampa looked quite different for a late-night stroll as storm surge left behind by Tropical Storm Eta lingers in some of the city's hotspots.

Not your typical late night stroll... Here's a look at parts of downtown Tampa covered in storm surge left behind by Tropical Storm #Eta. https://t.co/UDDunZC23n



📷: Ben Montgomery @gangrey pic.twitter.com/w4mKeQilyb — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) November 12, 2020

1:26 a.m.

An areal flood warning has been issued for several greater Tampa Bay area counties until 4:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports an additional 1-3 inches of rainfall are possible in the "warned area."

Here are the counties:

Hardee County

Polk County

Sumter County

DeSoto County

Hernando County

Hillsborough County

Manatee County

Pasco County

Pinellas County

Sarasota County

11:20 p.m. (Nov. 11)

The Courtney Campbell Causeway is closed in both directions due to Tropical Storm Eta. And, there's a roadblock affecting at least two lanes along the Howard Frankland Bridge.

7:51 p.m. (Nov. 11)

Gov. DeSantis said FEMA granted a pre-landfall emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Eta. This means Florida can get federal resources quicker in response to impacts from the storm.

.@fema has granted my request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration for Tropical Storm #Eta. This is great news and ensures that we will have the critical federal resources we need to respond to any impacts from this storm. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 12, 2020

6:46 p.m. (Nov.11)

Crews were called out to a home on Bradenton Beach for a report of possible electrocution at a home with standing water inside.

Once the area was de-energized, the crews found the person had died, according to Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur.

Officials also report that a firefighter suffered a minor shock in response to the electrocution. They are said to be OK.

4:41 p.m. (Nov. 11)

City leaders confirm the roof blew off an unoccupied manufactured home in Venice. They tell us it happened around 10:30 a.m. at Firenze Avenue E. & Cockrill Street in the Municipal Mobile Home Park. Nobody was hurt.

