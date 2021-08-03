Far eastern Atlantic heats up with tropical activity

Following a relatively quiet July, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two new areas for tropical development.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may feel like ages ago when Hurricane Elsa, our last named storm, made landfall in early July on Florida's Big Bend.

If you compare the 2021 hurricane season to 2020, August is off to a slow start. This day last year, we were awaiting Hurricane Isaias' landfall in North Carolina, the ninth named storm of the year.

While the season is still young, the Atlantic is showing signs of life.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas south of the Cape Verde Islands for potential tropical development. One area noted as Invest 91-L is expected to pass over cooler Atlantic waters as it heads north, weakening the system.

Another tropical wave expected to move off of the African coast has low developmental chances now but could strengthen in the long term.

The two areas of low pressure pose no immediate threat to the Tampa Bay Area at this time, but it should serve as a reminder to be prepared.

Peak hurricane season is between mid-August to October. The next storm name on the list is Fred.