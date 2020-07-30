Florida no longer closing state-run COVID-19 west coast testing sites due to tropical weather

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to track east along Florida's coast, some state-run COVID-19 testing sites previously set to close ahead of the storm's potential impacts will now stay open.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed 12 counties on the west coast with state-run sites will no longer close based on the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update.
The following sites staying open include:
- Charlotte County
- Escambia County
- Hillsborough County
- Lake County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Manatee County
- Okaloosa County
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- Sarasota County
State-run test sites on the east coast of the state will still not operate. Those sites closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday and can reopen on a rolling basis as the storm passes, according to the agency.
"Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe," FDEM said in a news release Wednesday. "All sites have freestanding structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm-force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured."
Tropical Storm Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday.
The latest wind forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) calls for near hurricane-strength winds, with sustained winds at 70 mph at times this weekend. Hurricane winds begin at 74 mph.
Florida has several state-run COVID-19 testing sites in 23 counties, offering walk-up and drive-thru testing options. In Tampa Bay, those include Raymond James Stadium, Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater and University Town Center.
See the state's website for a full list of locations.
