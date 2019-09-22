ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season developed overnight just east of the Windward Islands: Tropical Storm Karen.

Its maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, and it is moving west-northwest at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Its minimum central pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 1005 mb.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, plus Grenada and its dependencies. This means tropical storm conditions are expected, in this case, within the next 12 hours.

The current forecast "cone of uncertainty" has Karen remaining a tropical storm as it enters the Caribbean Sea. Much of Puerto Rico is in the cone, with a potential arrival by this midweek, meaning the island currently is likely to experience tropical-storm-force conditions.

Karen is forecast to enter back into the Atlantic on a northward trajectory by Wednesday or so, and the National Hurricane Center indicates the storm might turn more so to the west-northwest.

From there, it is too early to say what, if any impacts, it could have on the U.S. Florida currently is not threatened, but pay attention to later forecasts.

Karen isn't the only tropical trouble spot out there: Tropical Storm Jerry continues its north-northwestern trek into the Atlantic Ocean. It's possible it could just skirt the island of Bermuda by midweek.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November, though climatologically speaking, September and October can be an active period for Tampa Bay and Florida's Gulf Coast when it comes to the development of tropical systems and where they end up going.

