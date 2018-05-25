ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Meteorologists keeping track of a Caribbean disturbance forecast a 100-percent chance of soggy buns if your holiday weekend involves any sort of outdoor grilling.

Probably.

The system, called Invest 90-L as National Hurricane Center forecasters are "investigating" the area, is an unorganized mess as it meanders off Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. It's soon expected to churn northward into the Gulf of Mexico and approach Florida into the weekend.

More: Get breaking news and weather alerts -- download the 10News app

Related: NOAA predicts 10-16 named storms, forecasting a near or above-average hurricane season

National Hurricane Center forecasters give Invest 90-L a 90-percent chance of development as it heads toward the Gulf for the holiday weekend.

10Weather

It cannot become more organized now as conditions in the western Caribbean Sea aren't favorable for development. The system is too close to land, and wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere are blowing thunderstorms away from the supposed center of the low-pressure system.

However, it's once Invest 90-L gets into the Gulf computer models suggest it strengthening to a tropical depression or storm as it enters a more favorable environment.

If it becomes a storm -- named Alberto, with winds in excess of 39 mph -- it will be the first ahead of the official June 1 start of hurricane season.

Regardless of development, don't focus so much on where the "center" of the system will go. All of Florida will be on the eastern side of the storm, threatened most by heavy rainfall with 2-3 inches forecast.

Some areas under the heavier bands could receive up even more.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat from Invest 90-L for the Tampa Bay area.

10Weather

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP