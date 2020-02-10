Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

Don’t forget, we still have two months of hurricane season left, so we’ll need to stay aware through Nov. 30.

TAMPA, Fla — The topics are active once again after a little quiet time last week.

Tropical Depression 25 formed Friday morning in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center had been monitoring this area of low pressure as Invest 91-L.

It is a 35-mph storm located about 220 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, according to the latest advisory. It is moving northwest at 9 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche. If Tropical Depression 25 becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Gamma.

The NHC says the area of showers and thunderstorms is becoming better organized. This system is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding over parts of southeastern Mexico, Central America and western Cuba.

Don’t forget, we still have two months of hurricane season left, so we’ll need to stay aware through Nov. 30. We have had 23 named storms this year, including two Greek letter storms.